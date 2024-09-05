Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $77,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,751.25 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,639.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

