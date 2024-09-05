Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.08 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

