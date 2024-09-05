Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10,817.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $279.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

