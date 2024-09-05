Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.