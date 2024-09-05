Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,158 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of ExlService worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,516.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

