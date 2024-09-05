Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 130 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $8,976,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
