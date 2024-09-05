Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 321 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

