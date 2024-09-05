Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 537 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

