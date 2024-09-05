Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

