Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

