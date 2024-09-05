Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after buying an additional 1,681,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

MU opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

