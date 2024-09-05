Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.68 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $689.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

