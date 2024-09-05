Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

