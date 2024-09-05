Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 174,211 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

