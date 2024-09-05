Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.48% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,922.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,173,922.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $890,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.9 %

BWMN opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.