Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $37,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 711.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.63. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

