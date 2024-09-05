Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

