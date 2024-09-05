Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

