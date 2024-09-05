Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Winmark worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Winmark by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Winmark by 35.4% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

WINA opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.63.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

