Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $218,758,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,247 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,728,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

