Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $313.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073 shares of company stock valued at $273,720. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.