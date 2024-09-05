Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

