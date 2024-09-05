Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 348,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

