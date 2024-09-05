Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 329.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the period.

BNY stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

