Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $189.70.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.