Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $189.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.