Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

