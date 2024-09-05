Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 193 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

