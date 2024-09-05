Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 23,863 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 129,488 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DB opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.