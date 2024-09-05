Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 417 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

