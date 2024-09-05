Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $764.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $914.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.72. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

