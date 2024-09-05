Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 716.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

