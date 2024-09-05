Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 188,825 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $26,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $8.86 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

