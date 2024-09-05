Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,849 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of BN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
