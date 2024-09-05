Fiera Capital Corp Sells 127 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ares Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ares Management by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Ares Management stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,232 shares of company stock worth $100,431,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

