Fiera Capital Corp Sells 138,854 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,854 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUJ stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

