Fiera Capital Corp Sells 154,187 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 154,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 88,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

