Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,821 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

