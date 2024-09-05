Fiera Capital Corp Sells 209,590 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 209,590 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,688.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 454,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 107,839 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PMX opened at $8.03 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

