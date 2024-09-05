Fiera Capital Corp Sells 870 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 296,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

