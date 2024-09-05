Fiera Capital Corp Sells 98,929 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,929 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 39.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

