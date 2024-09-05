Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SABA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.