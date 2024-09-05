Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SABA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.