Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

