Financial Analysis: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, monday.com has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 5 33 2 2.88 monday.com 0 5 16 0 2.76

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdStrike and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus target price of $329.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. monday.com has a consensus target price of $285.79, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14% monday.com 4.88% 4.74% 2.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and monday.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 17.95 $89.33 million $0.53 489.28 monday.com $844.78 million 14.16 -$1.88 million $0.38 652.21

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats monday.com on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.