Financial Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $188.76 million 5.22 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Sentage $150,000.00 38.77 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Iris Energy and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.82%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Sentage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

