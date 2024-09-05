Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth $207,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

SOLV opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

