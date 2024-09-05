Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,088 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

