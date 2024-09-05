Financial Counselors Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

