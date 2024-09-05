Financial Counselors Inc. Has $60.19 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,597,382,000 after buying an additional 244,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,799,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of META stock opened at $512.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $544.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on META. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,697,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,072 shares of company stock worth $201,913,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
