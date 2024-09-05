Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,140 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $78.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

