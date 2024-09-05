Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

